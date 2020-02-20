Canadian Shares Exhibiting Weakness In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent rebound, the Canadian stock market retreated Thursday morning, and is down in negative territory a little past noon.

Worries about the spread of coronavirus and its impact on global economic growth weigh on sentiment.

Information technology shares are among the most prominent losers. Shares from telecommunications, industrial and consumer staples sections are also mostly lower. Healthcare, financial, materials and energy shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 45.78 points, or 0.26%, at 17,879.58, after declining to a low of 17,860.61.

The Capped Information Technologh Index is down 1.7%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is down 3.4%, while Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.

Telecom stock Telus Corp (T.TO) is down by about 3.4% and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) is declining 0.7%, while Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B.TO) is down 0.6%.

In the industrial space, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is down nearly 10%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) is down 4% and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is declining 2.7%. WSP Global (WSP.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) are down 8% and 6.3%, respectively. MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) are also down sharply.

Loblaw Companies (L.TO) is down nearly 2%. The company reported net earnings of $254 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up $26 million from a year ago. The company said that on a comparative basis, it expects to deliver positive adjusted net earnings growth, positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in the Retail segment for fiscal 2020.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL,GIL.TO) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $32.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with net earnings of $59.6 million, or $0.29 per share on a diluted basis, in the year-ago quarter. The company declared a 15% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.154 per share, payable on April 6. The stock is gaining about 3.5%.

On the economic front, data from ADP said private businesses in Canada hired 25,900 workers in January of 2020 compared to 46,200 in December of 2019.

Canada new housing prices in Canada was unchanged in January 2020, after rising 0.2% in the previous month and below market expectations of a 0.2% gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.