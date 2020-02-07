Markets

Canadian Shares Exhibiting Weakness

(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market is languishing in negative territory after a weak start Friday, as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak outweigh fairly strong monthly jobs data.

Healthcare, energy and materials shares are down sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 59.21 points, or 0.33%, at 17,698.28, about a quarter past noon, after declining to a low of 17,680.72.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is plunging more than 16%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is declining 7% and Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) is down by about 5%.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) are lower by 3.4% and 3.5%, respectively. Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) is down 1.6% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is lower by about 1.4%.

In the energy section, MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Enerplus (ERF.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

ARC Resources (ARX.TO) is declining 3.2%. ARC reported net loss of C$10.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $159.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The company posted a loss of $0.03 per share in the latest quarter, as against an income of $0.45 a year ago.

Among materials shares, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are down 3 to 6.3%. Detour Gold (DGC.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are also down sharply.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada, full-time employment in Canada increased by 35,700 jobs in January 2020, nearly two times the expected rise. In December, the economy had added 33,900 jobs. Part-time employment in the country was down by 1,200 in January, after a drop of 6,500 jobs a month earlier.

The unemployment rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January 2020, from 5.6% in the previous month, and below market expectations of 5.6%.

