Canadian Shares Exhibit Weakness In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery that pushed the market up into positive territory for a few minutes, Canadian stocks retreated Friday morning, and were marginally down by noon.

Rising worries about a surge in new coronavirus cases and fears of another lockdown in several places in the U.S. and some other parts of the world, rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 36.57 points or 0.23% at 15,585.83 about a quarter past noon. Earlier, after touching a high of 15,625.09, the index dropped to a low of 15,561.60.

Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) declined 2.8%. Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Winpak (WPK.TO), Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) lost 1 to 2.5% on strong volumes.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) were also weak.

Among the gainers, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) moved up 4.4%, extending gains from previous session. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) gained about 2.3% and Nutrien (NTR.TO) advanced 1.3%.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) were up 1 to 1.6% a little past noon.

Despite the various massive stimulus measures from global central banks and governments, it is now feared that global economic recovery may not be any significantly quick and several countries may find the going extremely tough for the next few quarters.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country.

