Canadian Shares Edging Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are exhibiting weakness Monday morning after a subdued start. Investors are mostly away on the sidelines amid weakness in Asian and European markets due to geopolitical concerns and lingering worries about global economic slowdown.

Profit taking after recent uptick too contribute to the weakness in the market. Also, with the New Year holiday ahead, several traders are still away from desks.

Information technology, healthcare, industrial and consumer discretionary sections are mostly lower. Consumer staples and financial shares are also weak, while materials and energy shares are edging higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 17,066.62, is currently is down 67.96 points, or 0.4%, at 17,100.25.

In the information technology space, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is down more than 2.5%. Photon Control (PHO.TO) is down 1.4%, while Blackberry, Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) are down 0.7 to 1.1%.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) is up with a hefty gain of 13%. The company announced it will sell MDA to a consortium of financial sponsors led by Northern Private Capital, for C$1 billion. Maxar said the deal combined with the recently completed sale of real estate in Palo Alto reduces the company's overall debt by more than $1 billion and significantly reduces leverage ratio.

Cannabis shares Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) are down 2.3 to 4%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is declining nearly 1%.

In the industrial section, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is down 2.5%. Mullen Group (MTL.TO), Badger Daylighting (BAD.TO), Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are lower by 1 to 1.6%.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), down nearly 6%, is the most prominent loser in the consumer discretionary space. Hudsons Bay Company (HBC.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are down 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

In the energy section, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Canadian Natural Gas (CNQ.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Among the stocks in the materials section, Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) are rising 2 to 4.3%.

