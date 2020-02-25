Canadian Shares Drifting Lower Again On Coronavirus Jitters

(RTTNews) - After opening on a slightly mixed note, the Canadian stock market tumbled Tuesday morning, amid continued worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus, which has spread to several other countries outside China.

Shares from information technology, healthcare, energy and consumer discretionary sections are down sharply. Financial, materials and industrials shares are also exhibiting weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 150.74 points, or 0.86%, at 17,412.00 at noon, about 20 points off a low of 17,393.57 it touched a little while ago.

In the information technology space, Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO) is plunging nearly 8.5%. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are both lower by about 4%. Blackberry (BB.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) are down 1.75% - 2.75%.

Among the stocks in the energy section, Enerflex (EFX.TO) is declining more than 7%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Shawcor (SCL.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) are down 2 to 5.4%.

Healthcare stocks Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are declining 2 to 4%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is down by about 1.1%. The bank reported first-quarter net income of $1,592 million and adjusted net income of $1,617 million, both up 5% compared to year-ago quarter. The bank also announced its intention to purchase for cancellation up to 12 million of its common shares under a normal course issuer bid.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is down marginally. The bank reported a first-quarter profit of nearly $2.33 billion, up from nearly $2.25 billion in the same period a year earlier. The profit amounted to $1.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from a profit of $1.71 per diluted share a year ago.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) is gaining about 2%. The company reported fourth-quarter profit of US$1.32 billion or US$2.64 per diluted share, compared with a profit of nearly US$3.38 billion or US$6.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 when it sold its financial and risk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.