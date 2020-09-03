Canadian Shares Down Sharply On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down sharply in negative territory a few minutes before noon on Thursday after opening on a weak note on lower commodity prices and profit taking.

Information technology stocks are leading the market down. Materials shares are the other prominent losers. Consumer discretionary and utilities shares are down on profit taking, while energy stocks are finding good support.

Financial, consumer staples, industrial and healthcare stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 256.99 points or 1.55% at 16,440.98.

The Capped Information Technology Index is sliding more than 3.25%. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) are down 7.4% and 6%, respectively.

Absolute Software Corp (ABT.To), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) are down 4 to 5.2%.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) are also down sharply.

The Capped Materials Index is down nearly 2%, led by losses in First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO). These stocks are down 4 to 6%.

In the energy section, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down with sharp to moderate losses, while Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are up 1 to 1.5%.

Among financials, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is rising 2.3%. Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up 0.3 to 1%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) are weak.

Air Canada (AC.TO) shares rose sharply this morning after the company said it plans to conduct a study on international travelers arriving at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, to test the effectiveness of various COVID-19 quarantine periods. The stock subsequently pared most of its gains and is currently up just marginally from previous close.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada, trade deficit widened to C$2.45 billion in July 2020 from a downwardly revised C$1.59 billion in June and compared with market forecasts of a C$2.5 billion shortfall.

Canadian exports increased by 11.1% to C$45.4 billion in July from C$40.9 billion a month earlier, while imports increased by 12.7% to C$47.9 billion in July from C$42.5 billion in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.