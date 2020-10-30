Canadian Shares Down Sharply As Selling Resumes

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down sharply around noon on Friday, extending early losses, as worries about growth amid continued surge in coronavirus cases across the world weigh on sentiment.

Investors are also reacting to the latest batch of economic data and earnings reports.

Shares from healthcare, information technology and utilities sections are among the major losers. Several stocks from telecom, consumer discretionary, energy and industrial sectors are also down with sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 196.97 points or 1.25% at 15,473.73 about a quarter before noon. The index touched a low of 15,418.46.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Friday reported an increase in net income for the fourth quarter to C$175 million or C$0.34 per share from C$166 million or C$0.32 per share in the year-ago period.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported third quarter net earnings of C$292 million, up from C$278 million in the prior-year quarter. The stock is down by about 2.3%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares are plunging more than 14% after the company reported a loss of $85.1 million for the quarter ended September 2020 compared with profit of $2.76 billion a year ago when its results were boosted by the sale of a 10.01% stake in Highway 407 ETR.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) shares are up nearly 4% after the company said it posted a net profit of $73.6 million in the third quarter compared with $42.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted share was 99 cents in the latest quarter compared with 60 cents per share a year earlier.

TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO) shares are down 2.5%. The company reported net earnings of CS$6 million for the quarter ended September 2020 compared with C$24 million in the year-ago quarter.

In economic news, Canada's GDP grew 1.2% in August after rising 3.1% a month earlier.

The industrial product price index in Canada dropped 0.1% over a month earlier in September, falling after rising in the previous four months. Year-on-year, producer prices went down 2.2%.

Meanwhile, raw materials prices in Canada fell 2.2% in September, after falling 3.2% a month earlier. Year-on-year, prices fell 9.4% in September 2020, compared to a 7.6% y-o-y drop in the previous month.

