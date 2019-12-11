Canadian Shares Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening on a somewhat flat start and advancing higher in early trades, the Canadian stock market edged down into negative territory by noon on Wednesday.

The mood was cautious amid mixed reports on the trade front. Investors were also awaiting the monetary policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Thanks to higher gold prices, materials shares moved up. Industrial, telecommunications, energy, financial and information technology shares were turning in a mixed performance, while healthcare and consumer staples shares were weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 7.82 points, or 0.05%, at 16,942.88 a little past noon. Earlier, the index advanced to a high of 17,006.01.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) were down 0.8 to 1.4% on strong volumes.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) rallied 3.7% and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) gained 1.7%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) were up 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) were up 2.3%, 1.7% and 2.75%, respectively.

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) will need to amend its by-laws to meet the country's ownership rules related to its proposed C$3.5 billion buyout deal of Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO), according to an announcement from The Canadian Transportation Agency. Shares of Onex Corp and WestJet Airlines were gaining 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 81.7% of their production capacity in the third quarter of 2019, down from an unrevised 83.3% in the previous period and below market expectations of 82.1%.

