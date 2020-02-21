Canadian Shares Down In Negative Territory On Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - After opening on a slightly mixed note, the Canadian stock market drifted lower Friday morning amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Information technology, consumer discretionary, energy and healthcare shares are among the most prominent losers. Shares from industrial and telecommunications sections too are mostly weak, while shares from materials and utilities sections are finding some support. Financial shares mostly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 17,833.48 earlier in the session, is down 58.19 points, or 0.32%, at 17,0885.87 a few minutes past noon.

Information technology shares Blackberry (BB.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) are down 2 to 3%. Photon Control Inc. (PHO.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) are declining 1 to 1.6%.

In the consumer discretionary space, Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) is down nearly 5% and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is declining 3.2%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Mty Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) is down by about 2.3% after the company said its net income decreased $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Among energy stocks, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is down more than 6% after the company reported a fourth quarter net loss of C$429.1 million compared to net income of C$249.3 million in the same period in 2018. Loss per share was $1.93, compared to earnings per share of $1.02 in the prior year. The loss was primarily due to a C$451.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment.,

Enerflex (EFX.TO) is down as much as 13.2%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 1.7 to 6%.

Healthcare shares Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 1 to 2.5%.

Teck Resouces (TECK.B.TO) is plunging nearly 14% after the company reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $122 million ($0.22 per share) compared with $500 million ($0.87 per share) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) is down as much as 11.6%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are down 8.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Retail sales in Canada were unchanged in December 2019, following an upwardly revised 1.1% gain in the previous month.

Retail Sales increased 2.4% in December of 2019 over the same month in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.