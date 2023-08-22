Canadian Shares Down In Negative Territory, Look Headed For Weak Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory on Tuesday, hurt by losses in financials and consumer staples sectors.

Communications and healthcare stocks are also mostly weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The mood in the market is quite cautious with investors looking for direction. The focus is on the upcoming symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bankers are scheduled to speak. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 93.40 points or 0.47% at 19,691.47.

Goeasy (GSY.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) are down 1 to 2.7%.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Ats Corporation (ATS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) are also up with strong gains.

