Canadian Shares Down In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was languishing in negative territory after a weak start due to a sell-off in the mining space after gold prices tumbled more than 1% on some upbeat U.S. economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 16,701.57, was down 54.97 points, or 0.33%, at 16,735.43 a little past noon.

The Capped Materials Index shed about 2%. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) lost 3 to 6%.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) also declined sharply.

Telecommunications shares Cineplex (CGX.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) lost 3% and 2%, respectively. Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) were down 1 to 1.4%.

Among consumer staples shares, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) declined 1.7%. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) shed 1 to 1.2%.

In the information technology space, Blackberry (BB.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) both declined by about 1.75%. Photon Control (PHO.TO) gained more than 2% and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 1%.

Among bank stocks, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) gained 0.4 to 1%. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) edged up marginally.

Energy shares were turning in a mixed performance. Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) were weak, while Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO) posted strong gains.

In the healthcare space, CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) moved up 3.1% and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) gained 2.3%.

U.S. stocks were turning in a lackluster performance despite opening on a firm note on some upbeat economic data.

European stocks edged higher as optimism about U.S.-China trade deal outweighed concerns about political uncertainty.

