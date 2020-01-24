Canadian Shares Down In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - After edging up a bit in early trades, Canadian shares retreated Friday morning as fairly heavy selling at several counters in energy and healthcare sections weighed on the market.

Concerns about coronavirus outbreak resurfaced after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the second case of the virus in the U.S.

Worries about coronavirus spread slightly had eased earlier after the World Health Organization said on Thursday that it was too early to declare the situation a global health emergency.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, was down 58.42 points, or 0.33%, at 17,563.36 about a quarter past noon.

In the energy section, Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) were down 5% and 5.2%, respectively, a little past noon.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 2 to 4.3%.

Among the stocks in the Healthcare Index, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) were down 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) shed about 3.3%, while Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) lost 1 to 1.7%.

Consumer discretionary shares Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) lost 1 to 2%.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) declined more than 5%. Air Canada (AC.TO) eased by about 4%, Methanex Corp (MX.TO) shed 3.4%, Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Domtar Corporation (UFS.TO) were both down by about 2%, Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shed 1.6% and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) declined 1.1%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) soared more than 10%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 2 to 6%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March were down $1.49 or about 2.7%, at $54.11 a barrel, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

