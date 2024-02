Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw L.TO said on Tuesday it expects to invest more than C$2 billion ($1.48 billion) this year to create more than 7,500 jobs.

($1 = 1.3479 Canadian dollars)

