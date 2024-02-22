Canadian retailer Loblaw beats quarterly profit estimates

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies L.TO topped Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, bolstered by consistent demand for essentials such as groceries as well as easing input costs.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at C$2.00 ($1.49) in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$1.90, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 1.3456 Canadian dollars)

