Canadian regulator says Trans Mountain Expansion's route change approved due to micro-tunnelling issue

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

October 20, 2023 — 12:41 pm EDT

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said in a filing on Friday that it approved the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) route deviation application as a continuing micro-tunnelling would mostly fail and could delay the completion of the project by at least ten month.

The CER granted a route change request for the state-owned Trans Mountain Expansion project late in September for a deviation on a 1.3-kilometre (0.8 mile) section of pipeline near Kamloops, British Columbia.

