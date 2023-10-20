Canadian regulator says Trans Mountain Expansion's route change approved due to micro-tunnelling issue

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said in a filing on Friday that it approved the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) route deviation application as a continuing micro-tunnelling would mostly fail and could delay the completion of the project by at least ten month.

The CER granted a route change request for the state-owned Trans Mountain Expansion project late in September for a deviation on a 1.3-kilometre (0.8 mile) section of pipeline near Kamloops, British Columbia.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

