US Markets

Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

December 08, 2022 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The amount of capital that Canada's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer will rise to 3.00% from 2.50% of risk-weighted assets on Feb.1 in response to increased economic uncertainty, the country's financial regulator said on Thursday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said persistent inflation and rising interest rates along with political tensions had exacerbated vulnerabilities.

"Systemic vulnerabilities remain elevated – with some, namely Canadian household indebtedness and asset imbalances, edging upwards – as well as the results of recent stress tests," it said in a statement.

An OSFI review had shown that the buffer continued to serve to ensure "both systemic stability and the resiliency of D-SIBs (domestic systemically important banks)," OSFI's Chief Risk and Strategy Officer Angie Radiskovic said in the statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.