Canadian regulator keeps big banks' capital buffer at record low 1%

TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator will keep the amount of capital the country's six biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks at a record low 1% of risk-weighted assets, it said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said vulnerability remains elevated but stable against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty, but the domestic stability buffer at the current level continued to be effective and appropriate.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.