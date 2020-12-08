US Markets
Canadian regulator keeps big banks' capital buffer at record low 1%

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Canada's financial regulator will keep the amount of capital the country's six biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks at a record low 1% of risk-weighted assets, it said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said vulnerability remains elevated but stable against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty, but the domestic stability buffer at the current level continued to be effective and appropriate.

