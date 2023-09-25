News & Insights

Canadian regulator grants route change request for Trans Mountain pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

September 25, 2023 — 04:51 pm EDT

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) granted a route change request for the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project on Monday, clearing a major hurdle and avoiding months of further delay for the project, owned by the Canadian government.

Trans Mountain Corp (TMC), the crown corporation that is building the expansion, had sought a route deviation on a 1.3-kilometre (0.8 mile) section of pipeline near Kamloops, British Columbia, to avoid planned micro-tunneling construction that it said would be unfeasible.

