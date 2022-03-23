Canadian regulator fines Trans-Northern Pipelines over decommissioning of Quebec station

March 23 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Wednesday said it had imposed a penalty of $100,000 on Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc(TNPI) for failing to seek approval before decommissioning its Mirabel Metering Station in Quebec.

TNPI stopped operations at the station on May 18, 2021, the CER said, disclosing details of its $100,000 administrative monetary penalty (AMP). TNPI did not request a review and paid the full penalty, the regulator said in a statement.

This is the third AMP in the last three years issued to TNPI, the CER said, adding it issued separate AMPs in 2021 for an inadequate environmental protection program, especially relating to contaminated sites, and in 2020, for failing to conduct maintenance activities.

TNPI operates 850 kilometers (528.17 miles) of pipeline in Ontario-Quebec, transporting about 172,900 barrels of refined fuel products daily, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

