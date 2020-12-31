Canadian Recovers After Weak Start, Down Slightly Around Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market has pared early losses, but is still seen struggling to make a significant move above the flat line a few minutes past noon.

Despite positive developments on the coronavirus vaccine front, the mood is extremely cautious due the worries about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases and reimposition of tighter restrictions on movements in several countries.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 9.06 points or 0.05% at 17,536.75 a few minutes past noon. The index fell to a low of 17,439.02 in early trades.

Materials shares are mostly lower, while financial stocks are finding support. Energy, information technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks are turning in a mixed performance amid thin volumes.

Among the most actively traded shares, Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) is rising 1.7% and TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) is up by about 1.2%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are gaining 0.5 to 1%.

Among the losers, Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) is down 2.2%, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.To) is lower by about 2.1% and Air Canada (AC.TO) is down 0.6%.

