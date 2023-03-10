Canadian Q4 industry capacity use falls to 81.7%

March 10 (Reuters) - Canadian industries ran at 81.7% of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from a downwardly revised 82.2% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The decline was largely attributed to scaled-back operations in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector.
Following are the rates in percent:
Q4 2022 Q3 2022 (rev) Q3 2022 (prev) Cap. utilization
81.7
82.2
82.6 Manufacturing
76.8
76.6
76.6
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL CAPACITY
