Canadian Q4 industry capacity use falls to 81.2%

March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian industries ran at 81.2% of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from a downwardly revised 81.5% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The decrease was mainly attributed to the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector, where output was constrained by rail transportation disruptions and the temporary closure of the Keystone pipeline.

Following are the rates in percent:

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 (rev) Q3 2019 (prev) Cap. utilization

81.2

81.5

81.7 Manufacturing

77.7

78.3

78.3

NOTE: Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a fourth quarter rate of 80.7% capacity utilization.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

