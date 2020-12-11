Canadian Q3 industry capacity use rises to 76.5%

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian industries ran at 76.5% of capacity in the third quarter of 2020, up from an upwardly revised 70.7% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The increase was mainly attributed to the construction sector but most the capacity utilization rate of most industries remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Following are the rates in percent:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 (rev) Q2 2020 (prev) Cap. utilization

76.5

70.7

70.3 Manufacturing

75.3

63.5

63.3

NOTE: Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a third quarter rate of 77.5% capacity utilization.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.