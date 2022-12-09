Canadian Q3 industry capacity use falls to 82.6%

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canadian industries ran at 82.6% of capacity in the third quarter of 2022, down from a downwardly revised 82.8% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday. This was the first decline in capacity utilization since the third quarter of 2021.

The declines in the manufacturing sector outweighed gains in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector.

Following are the rates in percent:

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (rev) Q2 2022 (prev) Cap. utilization

82.6

82.8

83.8 Manufacturing

76.6

78.2

78.5

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

