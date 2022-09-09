Canadian Q2 industry capacity use rises to 83.8%, highest since Q2 2018

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canadian industries ran at 83.8% of capacity in the second quarter of 2022, up from a downwardly revised 81.9% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday. This is the highest capacity utilization rate since the second quarter of 2018.

The gains in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector, and the manufacturing sector more than offset the declines in the construction sector.

Following are the rates in percent:

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 (rev) Q1 2022 (prev) Cap. utilization

83.8

81.9

82.0 Manufacturing

78.5

76.3

76.3

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)

