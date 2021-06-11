US Markets

Canadian Q1 industry capacity use rises to 81.7%

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian industries ran at 81.7% of capacity in the first quarter of 2021, up from a upwardly revised 79.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The increase in the first quarter was driven by gains in construction and in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

Following are the rates in percent:

Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (rev) Q4 2020 (prev) Cap. utilization

81.7

79.7

79.2 Manufacturing

76.5

76.7

76.2

NOTE: Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a first quarter rate of 80.6% capacity utilization.

