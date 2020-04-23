Canadian province with low coronavirus rate to restart economy in May

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's western Saskatchewan province on Thursday will become the first to unveil a plan to gradually restart its economy, even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to shutter businesses and force people to stay at home across the country.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was due to announce the plan, which is to take effect in May, at 12:30 EDT (1630 GMT). On Wednesday, he said there were only 61 active cases and five hospitalizations in the province.

"On a per capita basis, the number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is about 70% below the Canadian average," Moe said in a TV address on Wednesday. "At the same time, the COVID-19 testing rate in Saskatchewan is more than 40% higher than the national average."

Canada's total coronavirus deaths rose to 2,028 on Thursday, a more than 8% increase from 1,871 a day earlier, while total cases rose to 40,824 from 38,932.

Saskatchewan's preparations to reopen come as Ontario - the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces - extended its emergency shutdown orders until at least May 6. Quebec has also prolonged its closures until early May.

"We are making steady progress in our battle against this deadly virus, but we are not out of the woods by a long shot," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

On Tuesday, small Prince Edward Island province said it hoped to ease-back COVID-19 restrictions related to outdoor activities and non-urgent healthcare services starting as early as May 1.

Saskatchewan's Moe said the relaunch plan was developed in conjunction with the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and would be a "gradual, methodical and cautious process" with five phases.

Restrictions around high-risk activities like travel, large gatherings and seniors' care homes will remain in place for the foreseeable future, he said, with officials monitoring case numbers and adjusting the plan as required.

Saskatchewan will also work to boost testing and contact-tracing.

In a related development, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities urged Ottawa on Thursday to provide Canada's cities and towns with at least C$10 billion ($7.10 billion) in emergency funding to help cover mounting COVID-19 costs. L1N2BV27I

($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars)

