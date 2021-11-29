Canadian province Saskatchewan trims deficit projection to C$2.7 bln

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Saskatchewan slightly trimmed its forecast for a fiscal deficit on Monday, lowering it by 1% to C$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion) for the 2021-22 year.

In its mid-year report, the province said its revenues from resources such as crude oil and potash, and from taxation, were higher than it had budgeted.

Saskatchewan raised its forecasts for North American benchmark oil prices to $69.29 per barrel in 2021-22, from an estimate of $54.33 in its budget, and expects potash prices to average $272 per tonne, up from $191 in its budget.

($1 = 1.2764 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

