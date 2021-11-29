US Markets

Canadian province Saskatchewan trims deficit projection to C$2.7 bln

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan slightly trimmed its forecast for a fiscal deficit on Monday, lowering it by 1% to C$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion) for the 2021-22 year.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Saskatchewan slightly trimmed its forecast for a fiscal deficit on Monday, lowering it by 1% to C$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion) for the 2021-22 year.

In its mid-year report, the province said its revenues from resources such as crude oil and potash, and from taxation, were higher than it had budgeted.

Saskatchewan raised its forecasts for North American benchmark oil prices to $69.29 per barrel in 2021-22, from an estimate of $54.33 in its budget, and expects potash prices to average $272 per tonne, up from $191 in its budget.

($1 = 1.2764 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular