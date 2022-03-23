Canadian province Saskatchewan sees budget deficit shrinking on higher potash, oil prices

March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Saskatchewan forecast on Wednesday a C$463 million ($369 million) deficit in the 2022-23 fiscal year, less than a fifth of last year's C$2.6-billion deficit, as stronger oil and potash prices bring in more revenue.

The province, home to the world's biggest potash industry, accounting for about one-third of annual global production, said it expects revenue to rise by 18.5% to C$17.2 billion in the fiscal year starting in April. Spending is projected to increase by 3.1% to C$17.6 billion.

Potash revenue is budgeted at C$1.5 billion in 2022-23, up C$419.8 million from the 2021-22 forecast, primarily reflecting a higher average price forecast.

($1 = 1.2558 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

