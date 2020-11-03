US Markets

Canadian province of Ontario plans to allow indoor dining, gyms reopen in Toronto

The Canadian province of Ontario will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen in Toronto on Nov. 14, pending confirmation from public health experts on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday.

The announcement was part of a reopening plan unveiled by the premier on Tuesday. The move comes as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province as in much of Canada, although recent modeling out of Ontario suggests the surge will not overwhelm hospital capacity in the country's most populous province.

