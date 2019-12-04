Banking

Canadian province Newfoundland & Labrador bans sales of cannabis vapes

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published

Newfoundland and Labrador became the first Canadian province on Wednesday to ban cannabis vape products, just weeks before sales of marijuana-based derivatives are expected to start.

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Newfoundland and Labrador became the first Canadian province on Wednesday to ban cannabis vape products, just weeks before sales of marijuana-based derivatives are expected to start.

"The intent of the decision is to protect the health of the people in this province until there is more evidence about the connection between cannabis vaping products and severe lung disease," the provincial government said in a statement on its website.

The province said it commits to reviewing the decision as clinical evidence comes to light, and added that there have been no cases of lung illness related to vaping in Newfoundland and Labrador.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular