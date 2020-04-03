US Markets

Canadian province Alberta to join OPEC+ call 'with open mind' - premier

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Canadian province of Alberta, which produces most of the country's oil, will take part in Monday's OPEC+ conference call aimed at reducing a global glut of crude, Premier Jason Kenney said on Friday.

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, which produces most of the country's oil, will take part in Monday's OPEC+ conference call aimed at reducing a global glut of crude, Premier Jason Kenney said on Friday.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will participate in the call, Kenney said.

OPEC has scheduled the emergency meeting, led by Saudi Arabia, where cuts equal to 10% of world supply - about 10 million barrels per day - could be agreed.

A Saudi-Russian price war that started last month has caused a global glut and hammered prices.

"We will keep an open mind," Kenney said at an unrelated press conference in Edmonton, Alberta. "We cannot have a meaningful impact (alone) on global prices because of our landlocked status, but we are open to playing a role if there's a larger effort to frankly stop the madness."

On Thursday, Kenney told Reuters he was open to joining a global agreement to cut oil production.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular