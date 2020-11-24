US Markets

Canadian province Alberta sees economic improvement, trims deficit forecast

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

The Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta said on Tuesday that it was seeing the start of a modest economic recovery and trimmed its deficit estimate for the current fiscal year.

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta said on Tuesday that it was seeing the start of a modest economic recovery and trimmed its deficit estimate for the current fiscal year.

The C$21.3 billion ($16.36 billion) deficit, down from a C$24.2 billion estimate previously, would still be much larger than usual and reflects economic damage from the pandemic, Finance Minister Travis Toews said.

Travel restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19 have hammered global fuel demand, weighing on oil prices that generate much of Alberta's economic activity and government revenue.

Toews said Alberta's real gross domestic product looked to contract 8.1% in 2020, rather than the 8.8% contraction he previously forecast, and the economy looked to rebound with 4.4% growth next year.

Revenue for the current 2020-21 year is estimated at C$41.4 billion, up nearly $3 billion from an earlier estimate, topped up by federal transfers and improving oil prices.

Alberta forecast U.S. crude prices to average $36.40 per barrel in 2020-21, up from its previous estimate of $35.60.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party government boosted its spending estimate by C$135 million to C$62.7 billion to fund pandemic-related costs and economic recovery plans.

Alberta announced in June it would accelerate a corporate tax cut and spend C$10 billion on infrastructure to jump-start its economy.

The province expects its taxpayer-supported debt to reach C$97.4 billion by March 31, 2021, the end of the current fiscal year, up C$23.3 billion from a year earlier. Alberta will draft a plan to balance the budget once the pandemic ends.

($1 = 1.3023 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular