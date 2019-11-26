Canadian province Alberta freezes oil production limit for January

Adds details on transport constraints

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta will keep its oil production limit in January at 3.81 million barrels per day, the same level allowed in December, due to transportation constraints, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The province has been gradually easing curtailments on crude output this year but kept the January level unchanged due to the temporary shutdown of TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Keystone oil pipeline and a strike at Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, a spokesman for Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said.

The Alberta government has imposed production limits on its largest oil producers since January due to output expanding faster than pipeline space. A buildup of oil in Alberta severely depressed Canadian prices last year.

Proposals to expand pipelines carrying the province's heavy crude to U.S. refiners and the British Columbia coast have faced stiff opposition from environmental activists.

The Keystone pipeline, pumping Alberta oil to the United States, returned to service earlier this month, but at reduced pressure. CN Rail and one of its unions resolved a strike on Tuesday with a tentative agreement, but the eight-day strike held up Canadian crude shipments on its largest railway carrier.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

