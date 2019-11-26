Canadian province Alberta freezes oil production limit for January

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta will keep its oil production limit in January at 3.81 million barrels per day, the same level allowed in December, a government spokesman said.

The province has been gradually easing curtailments on crude output but kept the January level unchanged due to external factors that have limited transportation, such as the temporary shutdown of TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Keystone oil pipeline and a strike at Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, a spokesman for Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

