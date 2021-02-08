Canadian province Alberta backs down on expanding Rockies access for coal mines

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta on Monday reversed a decision that expanded access to the eastern Rocky Mountains for open-pit coal mines, but the government allowed exploration for six coal projects to continue in the area.

Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party government has faced a backlash from ranchers who feared mines would contaminate groundwater, after revoking a policy last year that had limited access for coal miners.

