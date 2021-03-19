Canadian Property Firm Buys Bitcoin in Hopes of Eventually Scrapping Condo Fees

Saskatchewan-based Thornton Place Condominium Corp is hoping to eventually do away with condo fees by investing in bitcoin.

In an announcement, Thornton Place said it has purchased 0.4 bitcoin with CAD$25,000 (US$20,050) through the exchange Kraken at an average price of CAD$62,500 (US$52,104) per bitcoin including fees and expenses.

The buy is the first of an ongoing series of planned purchases, the company said, with Thornton Place having allocated an added CAD$700.00 per month to the purchase of bitcoin going forward

The company said it has taken direct physical custody of the bitcoin purchased instead of using a custodial service or exchange-traded fund with a management fee.

Thornton Place Condominium said it sees a 10-year time horizon for the investment and it has “taken the first steps” which it hopes will lead to the elimination of fees for residents.

“Our board determined that a small investment of approximately 5% of the overall reserve fund and 6% of the monthly operating fund contributions into bitcoin will permit Thornton Place to gain a limited exposure to a high-performing asset class without jeopardizing any of the long-term goals of the corporation and its owners,” said the firm.

Read more: Canada’s CoinSmart Crypto Exchange Raises $3.5M for European Expansion

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.