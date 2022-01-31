US Markets

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.

