Canadian prime minister calls Israeli strike on hospital 'unacceptable'

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

October 17, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said a reported Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable."

Trudeau made his remarks when asked about the strike, which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said had killed hundreds of people.

Canada has stressed that Israel must abide by international law as it strikes back against Hamas over attacks that killed more than 1,300 people.

"The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable ... international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it's not acceptable to hit a hospital," Trudeau told reporters.

Israel's military said it did not have any details on the reported bombing.

