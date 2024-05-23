News & Insights

Canadian Premium Sand Eyes Green Energy Growth

May 23, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Canadian Premium Sand Inc (TSE:CPS) has released an update.

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (CPS) has released its Q2 2024 financial results, focusing on the advancement of its patterned solar glass manufacturing facility in Selkirk, Manitoba. The company is in talks with investors and has received support from both provincial and federal governments, aligning with initiatives to bolster North America’s clean energy supply chain. CPS aims to begin construction soon, tapping into the growing demand for solar energy and contributing to economic development in Manitoba.

