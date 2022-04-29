Canadian pot producer Hexo names new CEO

US Markets
Canadian pot producer Hexo Corp named Charlie Bowman as its acting chief executive officer on Friday, replacing Scott Cooper who is stepping down after just six months into the job.

In February, the company had said it would refresh its board as part of a deal with activist shareholder Adam Arviv and his fund Kaos Capital.

Bowman had previously served as Hexo's acting chief operating officer and general manager of the company's U.S operations.

The company also appointed Julius Ivancsits as the acting Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16.

Cooper took the helm from Hexo's co-founder Sebastien St-Louis in October last year, who, according to media reports, was ousted from his role after an investor alleged the company had "not acted in the best interest of its shareholders" under him.

