Canadian pork industry says 'some validity' to rumour China has lifted import block

Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Canada's pork industry said on Tuesday there is "some validity" to a rumour the sector had regained access to its largest market some four months after Beijing blocked pork shipments citing falsified paperwork.

"We are aware of the rumour that Canada pork has regained access to the Chinese market," the Canadian Pork Council said in a statement.

"This rumour appears to have some validity and we are awaiting further details. Canadian pork producers are pleased that the issues preventing the export of pork products to China have been resolved."

