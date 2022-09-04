Canadian police say 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday said 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.