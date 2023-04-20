US Markets

Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport

April 20, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference.

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.