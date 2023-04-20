Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference.

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.