Canadian police conduct operation related to ricin letter sent to the White House

OTTAWA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Monday are conducting an operation near the Montreal airport that is related to the ricin-contaminated letter sent to the White House, the Quebec section of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Authorities arrested on Sunday a person suspected of sending the deadly poison in an envelope to the White House. A source said the person arrested was a woman with Canadian citizenship.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

