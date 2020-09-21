Canadian police conduct operation related to ricin letter sent to the White House
OTTAWA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Monday are conducting an operation near the Montreal airport that is related to the ricin-contaminated letter sent to the White House, the Quebec section of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Twitter.
Authorities arrested on Sunday a person suspected of sending the deadly poison in an envelope to the White House. A source said the person arrested was a woman with Canadian citizenship.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)
((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Argentina central bank clamps down further on dollar access as peso swoons
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban