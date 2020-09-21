US Markets

Canadian police conduct operation related to ricin letter sent to the White House

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canadian police on Monday are conducting an operation near the Montreal airport that is related to the ricin-contaminated letter sent to the White House, the Quebec section of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Authorities arrested on Sunday a person suspected of sending the deadly poison in an envelope to the White House. A source said the person arrested was a woman with Canadian citizenship.

