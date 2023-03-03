US Markets

Canadian police charge seven with trafficking, exploiting Mexican migrants

March 03, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Anna Mehler Paperny for Reuters ->

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Canadian police have charged seven people with trafficking and exploiting 64 Mexican migrants, saying the accused were part of an international labour trafficking ring.

York Regional Police in Ontario said on Friday they had obtained information in November that migrants were being exploited for their work in the region near Toronto.

The investigation revealed that "an organized group of criminals enticed the victims into Canada with promises of good work and a better life," a statement said.

"However, they ended up living in deplorable conditions and were driven to work sites in private buses which were in a state of disrepair."

The Mexican workers were "mistreated, abused and exploited" at farms, factories and warehouses, police said in a release.

Police have arrested five people and issued warrants for two others, they said. Charges include human trafficking, sexual assault and working for a criminal organization.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

