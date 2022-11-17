Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to overthrow Haitian government

OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday announced terrorism charges against a Canadian resident who allegedly planned to overthrow the government of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was killed by a group of gunmen in 2021.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a statement said the man, Gerald Nicolas, was a 51-year-old resident of Levis, a town adjacent to Quebec City.

"It is alleged that he took concrete actions, including traveling to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup against the established authority," the police said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Porter Writing by Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.