Canadian PM Trudeau to reshuffle cabinet on Oct 26 - official statement

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshuffle his cabinet on Oct. 26, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Trudeau, who was reelected last month, needs to replace four female cabinet ministers who were either defeated in the election or quit.

