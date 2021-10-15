Canadian PM Trudeau to reshuffle cabinet on Oct 26 - official statement

OTTAWA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshuffle his cabinet on Oct. 26, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Trudeau, who was reelected last month, needs to replace four female cabinet ministers who were either defeated in the election or quit.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by John Stonestreet)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.