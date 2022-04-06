US Markets

Canadian PM Trudeau says 2022 budget will be fiscally responsible

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canada's 2022 budget, due to be presented by the ruling Liberal government on Thursday, will be fiscally responsible and debt will remain on a downward path as a percentage of the country's gross domestic product, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We've continued to demonstrate the need to have a declining debt as a proportion of our economy ... decreasing debt to GDP ratio. That remains and that will always remain as one of our core fiscal anchors. We've never budged on that," he said.

"We are making sure that we continue to be fiscally responsible, we will continue to present that track of a declining debt to GDP because it matters to Canadians," he said.

