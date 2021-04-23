US Markets
Canadian PM Trudeau receives first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy, telling reporters "I'm very excited" as the needle entered his arm.

Afterwards he posed for television cameras and photographers with his thumbs up and then watched as his wife Sophie received her first shot. Sophie came down with a mild case of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year.

